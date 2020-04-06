Mcdonald’s (MCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mcdonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mcdonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

3/23/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $199.00 to $171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Longbow Research from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Mcdonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

MCD opened at $160.33 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

