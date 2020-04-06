Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5,633.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Mdu Resources Group worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,430 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,896,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.21 on Monday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

