Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s current price.

MFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

