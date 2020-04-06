MediBloc [ERC20] Market Cap Reaches $12.75 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Kryptono, Cashierest and Bittrex. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.20 or 0.04810970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Kryptono, Coinrail, DEx.top, CPDAX, Bittrex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

