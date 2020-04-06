MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,283.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.02312160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.03488119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00617732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00787905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00076010 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00505226 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013713 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.