MedicCoin Market Cap Tops $17,937.18 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Graviex. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,937.18 and approximately $63.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

