Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CSFB raised their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

MEDP stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. Medpace has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

