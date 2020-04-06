MEET.ONE Hits Market Cap of $552,275.01 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $552,275.01 and $56,047.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.09 or 0.02580695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

