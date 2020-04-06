Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 90.4% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $71,176.84 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00619056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,627,625 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

