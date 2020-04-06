Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00041634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Kraken, IDEX and Bitsane. Melon has a market cap of $3.75 million and $24,859.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.02661120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Liqui, Kraken and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

