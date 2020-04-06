Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $295,050.44 and $336.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00994986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00238094 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.