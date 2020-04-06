MenaPay Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $431,033.06 and $85,475.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.02631864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00205785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.