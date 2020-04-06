Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,441 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.25% of Menlo Therapeutics worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNLO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Menlo Therapeutics Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

