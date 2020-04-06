Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,880 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.88. 3,844,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,093,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

