Merculet Trading Up 0.1% This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Merculet has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $361,133.02 and approximately $13,741.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

