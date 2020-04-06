Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $367,425.90

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market cap of $367,425.90 and $539.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

