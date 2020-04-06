Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Meritor worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of MTOR opened at $12.39 on Monday. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.