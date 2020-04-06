MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.15 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $7.70 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,936,229,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,768,569,698 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

