Metal Market Cap Hits $18.66 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 14% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

