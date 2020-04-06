Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Bitfinex and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.02283787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00076863 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,934,460 coins and its circulating supply is 77,934,356 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, RightBTC, QBTC, TOPBTC, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

