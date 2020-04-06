Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEOH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.