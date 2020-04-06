Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Methanex from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

MEOH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 5,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

