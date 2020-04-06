Metlife Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metlife in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

MET opened at $27.72 on Monday. Metlife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.