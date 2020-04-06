Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($9.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.84 ($14.93).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.34.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

