Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 opened at €9.48 ($11.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52-week high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.