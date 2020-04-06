Metronome Hits Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.43. Metronome has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,638.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,875,856 coins and its circulating supply is 10,351,607 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

