Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/2/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $586.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $725.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $775.00 to $690.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $720.00.

3/20/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $800.00 to $725.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $786.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $630.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

