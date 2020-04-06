MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

MTG stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

