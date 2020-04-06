MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $88.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director David Colo purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Gall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424 in the last ninety days. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 671,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

