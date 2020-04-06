MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $255,076.10

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $255,076.10 and approximately $7,601.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007193 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 361,198,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,896,848 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

