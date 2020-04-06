Michael Gene Barnes Buys 4,056 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,056 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,726.16. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,687.56.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $18,605.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,251.48.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,259 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $6,131.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,518 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,356.18.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,948 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $19,781.08.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,943 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,159.55.

On Thursday, February 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,450. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.36. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tiptree by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

