MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

