Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $11.50 on Monday, hitting $165.33. 66,977,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. The company has a market cap of $1,257.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.