Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.41. 42,717,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

