Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

