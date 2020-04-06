Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $217,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $11.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,977,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,257.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.