Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $153.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

