Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,270 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $8.15 on Monday, hitting $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.