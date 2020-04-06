Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.00. 27,046,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

