Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.33. 66,977,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,257.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.