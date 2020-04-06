Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore Sells 345 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.