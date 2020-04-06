Midas (MIDAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,164.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00006677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $637,647.19 and $3,164.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

