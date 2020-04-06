Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Middlesex Water worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.