Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLND. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of MLND stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 508,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

