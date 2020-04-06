MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

HIE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 321,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.35.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

