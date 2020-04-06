Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Lowered by New Street Research

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.