MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $16.78 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.78 or 0.00233987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $134.07 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00055606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00996607 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,501,219 coins and its circulating supply is 7,991,576 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

