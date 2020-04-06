Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $745,632.93 and approximately $2,540.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

