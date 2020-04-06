MINDOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $683.86 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00055701 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $683.86 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00993145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00231699 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

