MineBee Achieves Market Cap of $95.14 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a market cap of $95.14 million and $122,247.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00203184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00035296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

